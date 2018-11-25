Mithali Raj’s ‘manager’ calls women’s team skipper a cheat, liar

An Indian sports consultant has criticised skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for not picking veteran Mithali Raj for the Women’s World T20 semifinal against England, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Annisha Gupta, whom ESPN Cricinfo identified as Raj’s manager, called Kaur a “manipulative, lying, immature, undeserving captain” and accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of believing in politics. But Gupta has now said that she isn’t Raj’s manager and is actually a freelance sports consultant.

“Unfortunately BCCI Women believes in politics not sport. After witnessing what Mithali Raj’s experience could do in India versus Ireland it’s shocking that they went with what pleases Harmanpreet Kaur – a manipulative, lying, immature, undeserving captain,” Gupta’s wrote on her Twitter.

The unverified Twitter account was deleted but Gupta confirmed that she had posted the tweets. She added she doesn’t know what is going on the inside but it is evident who is performing and who isn’t as the matches are televised.

“And we can see the kind of treatment that Mithali has received despite her brilliant performance and despite showing stability and consistency,” she added.

She went on to say that Raj’s treatment in the tournament was “uncalled for and there is something deeper than we need to look at than just the statements that have been coming out”.

ESPN Cricinfo had earlier identified Gupta as the celebrated Indian cricketer’s manager. However, she claimed that she only works as a “freelance sports consultant”.

Anisha Gupta (@annishasays ) clarifies to Women Cricket Fans. Here’s the complete statement: pic.twitter.com/LwRN29cnyt — Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) November 24, 2018

Kaur, after the semifinal loss to Australia, said that the side decided to play with the same side that beat Australia in the group stage of the competition.

The selection of the Indian team in the semifinal has posted questions as Raj struck back-to-back half centuries against Ireland and Pakistan in the Women’s World T20. She has also been considered an integral part in the team.

There have been reports of a tiff between the two players since Kaur was named skipper two years ago.