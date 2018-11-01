Misbah to mentor Islamabad United in PSL 2019

November 1, 2018

Misbahul Haq will not be seen in action in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League. However, he will be serving as a mentor for Islamabad United in the upcoming season.

The veteran batsman lead Islamabad United to victory twice in the three seasons of the domestic competition.

“Islamabad United has always greatly valued Misbah as a player, leader and a superb team player,” team owner Ali Naqvi said. “As he transitions into his non-playing phase, we believe he can add a lot of value to ISLU as well as Pakistan.

“The franchise continues to discuss with him avenues which could provide him a platform to pursue his next phase,” he said.

The team owner said that the senior cricketer is “undoubtedly one of the most brilliant cricketing minds of today”.

He was placed in the Platinum category for this year’s draft.

The veteran batsman has played 26 PSL matches and scored 381 runs in 19 innings. He batted with an average of 25.40 and his strike rate was 109.17.

His highest score in the tournament is 61 runs.

 
 
 

