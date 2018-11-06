Misbah thinks that Sarfraz Ahmed should lead Pakistan in World Cup 2019

Former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq has backed Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy for the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

He remarked that Ahmed should be named the skipper as not much time is left for the tournament. The 2019 World Cup will be held in England in June.

The newly-appointed cricket committee member said that bad performance in one tournament does not mean that people start talking about replacing the captain.

“Sarfraz Ahmed is learning and improving as a captain, and I don’t think there should be any debate about his captaincy. There shouldn’t even be any talk about replacing him,” said Haq while speaking in Karachi.

He also said that the Asia Cup was a bad patch for the team, but he is hopeful that players will learn from their mistakes and perform well in future matches.

Related: PCB to decide if I lead the team in World Cup or not: Sarfraz

The PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that the board has yet to make a decision on who will lead Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup.

Responding to a question about captaincy, Ahmed said the PCB can answer the question better as they will make the final decision.

Pakistan have won 29 out of 33 times T20s under Ahmed’s captaincy.