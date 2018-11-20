Massive honour for me to come to Islamabad, says Ronchi

Islamabad United batsman Luke Ronchi has said that it was a massive honour for him to be invited to Islamabad.
"A massive thanks to Islamabad United, the family, to get me involved before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last season," he said. "It was an amazing time and I hope that we continue in the manner that the Islamabad United and family have played for three years."
He remarked: "Hopefully, the PSL draft will go smoothly as well as the Blackcaps' win yesterday."
The Australian/New Zealand cricketer is one of the most prolific players in the cricketing league. He played a key role in Islamabad's second PSL win.
The power hitter is the highest run scorer for the franchise, with 435 runs from 11 games. He has a strike rate of 182.01.