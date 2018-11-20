Massive honour for me to come to Islamabad, says Ronchi

November 20, 2018




Islamabad United batsman Luke Ronchi has said that it was a massive honour for him to be invited to Islamabad.

"A massive thanks to Islamabad United, the family, to get me involved before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last season," he said. "It was an amazing time and I hope that we continue in the manner that the Islamabad United and family have played for three years."

He remarked: "Hopefully, the PSL draft will go smoothly as well as the Blackcaps' win yesterday."

Related: We’re happy to be in Pakistan, it is a peaceful country: Ronchi

The Australian/New Zealand cricketer is one of the most prolific players in the cricketing league. He played a key role in Islamabad's second PSL win.

The power hitter is the highest run scorer for the franchise, with 435 runs from 11 games. He has a strike rate of 182.01.
 
 
 

See Also

#PSLDraft2018 updates: Lahore pick AB de Villiers, ‘Sixth Team’ choose Steve Smith

November 20, 2018 3:50 pm

Misbahul Haq will feature as an active player in PSL 4

November 19, 2018 11:39 am

Wasim Akram is the new president of the Karachi Kings

November 15, 2018 12:07 pm

PSL releases list of players retained by franchises

November 13, 2018 4:01 pm

Corey Anderson signs up for PSL 4

November 11, 2018 5:00 pm

PCB terminates the Multan Sultans’ franchise agreement

November 11, 2018 1:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.