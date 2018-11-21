Lakki Marwat team bags first place in Kabaddi mela in KP’s Bannu

The players were seen warming up before the match. The final was played between Lakki Marwat and Bannu in Mandan Park, which was filled by a boisterous crowd. They cheered for their favourite team.Although players from Bannu’s team did their best, Lakki Marwat’s team defeated them by 40 points. The ground echoed with sounds of drums and traditional music, pumping up the crowd.Around 12 teams from KP participated in the tournament.Leader of the Opposition in the KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani was the chief guest at the mela and he announced prize money of Rs0.1 million for both teams who made it to the finals.