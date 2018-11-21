Lakki Marwat team bags first place in Kabaddi mela in KP’s Bannu

November 21, 2018




A Kabaddi mela was organised in Bannu and Lakki Marwat district’s team bagged the title.

The players were seen warming up before the match. The final was played between Lakki Marwat and Bannu in Mandan Park, which was filled by a boisterous crowd. They cheered for their favourite team.

Although players from Bannu’s team did their best, Lakki Marwat’s team defeated them by 40 points. The ground echoed with sounds of drums and traditional music, pumping up the crowd.

Related: Super Kabaddi League enters quarterfinals

Around 12 teams from KP participated in the tournament.

Leader of the Opposition in the KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani was the chief guest at the mela and he announced prize money of Rs0.1 million for both teams who made it to the finals.
 
 
 

See Also

Du Plessis says the T20 World Cup will be his last

November 17, 2018 10:22 am

PTI minister wants probe into Islamabad safe city project after SP Dawar’s kidnapping

November 15, 2018 5:45 pm

Bannu residents block Miran Shah Road to protest against prolonged power outage

November 2, 2018 3:04 pm

Toy bomb injures five, including a child, in Bannu

October 22, 2018 4:22 pm

Nadir Magsi wins Gwadar Rally 2018

October 21, 2018 11:50 pm

Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

October 20, 2018 8:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.