Kiwis celebrate dramatic win over Pakistan with Bhangra

November 20, 2018




The Blackcaps celebrated their thrilling victory against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi Test with a bhangra.

In a video posted by batsman Ross Taylor on Instagram, Ish Sodhi and another player of Indian origin can be seen performing bhangra moves in the dressing room, while the other Newzealand players cheer for them.

Pakistan lost with a margin of merely four runs, which is the fifth narrowest winning margin in the history of Test cricket.

Azhar Ali was the top scorer for Pakistan with 65 runs. Ajaz Patel led the Kiwi bowling attack from the front as he finished with 5/59 in 23.4 overs.

The Blackcaps have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test will be played in Dubai on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 

