Kiwi batting coach praises in-form Yasir

November 29, 2018

New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan was all praise for Yasir Shah’s performance in the Dubai Test, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“From a batting point of view you just have to be so precise and clear with your batting plan, especially against Yasir Shah,” he commented. “He’s going to test you early on, he’s going to test that defence, so your defence has to be so tight, has to be so spot on, because if you make a mistake it’s pretty vital over here.”

The former Test batsman said that Yasir’s bowling quality was “right up there” in the match.

“The drop and the drift that he was able to generate, especially in that first innings, in that spell, was as good as I’ve seen,” he added.

McMillan went on to say that Yasir’s drop and drift was at the same level as that of Australian legend Shane Warne, who also took to Twitter to praise Yasir.

“That was one of the things that made Shane Warne so difficult to face, that drift, and we saw that with a couple of dismissals that he bowled – the likes of the Taylor dismissal, that late drop and drift,” said McMillan.

Shah’s 14-wicket haul against New Zealand in the second Test helped his side level the three-match series 1-1.

 
 
 

