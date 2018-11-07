Kiwi batsmen set world record after smashing 43 runs in one over

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton of Northern Districts took advantage of the two no-balls and ran rampant on Central's Williem Ludick.The over started with a boundary. Next up was a no-ball, which was hit for a six. Ludik delivered another no-ball which cleared the boundary. The second legitimate delivery was also deposited into the stands.The batsmen took a single and went on to smash three consecutive sixes to achieve the feat.The previous record of the most runs in a list A one-day international over belonged to Elton Chigumbura, who scored 39 runs for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi against Abahani Ltd.