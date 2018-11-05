Khachanov upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

Russia’s Karen Khachanov pulled off an upset as he defeated Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to clinch the Paris Masters on Sunday.

He won the final by 7-5 6-4. The match lasted for an hour and 37 minutes.

It took 31 wins for Khachanov to pull off the shock win over Djokovic, who has been suffering flu-like symptoms.

Related: Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller

Khachanov won the first set after breaking Djokovic’s serve at 5-5 in the first set.

The Russian went on to break the Serbian early on in the second set but failed to capitalise off another three break points in the seventh game. He managed to hold his nerve and win the championship.

Khachanov is the first Russian to win an ATP 1000 Masters tournament after Nikolay Davydenko who won in 2009.

Related: Djokovic defeats Coric to clinch Shanghai Masters

Djokovic congratulated Khachanov on the win.

“He deserves his trophy and I am sure we will see a lot of great matches from him in the future,” he said.

Djokovic retains his top spot in the ATP rankings, while Khachanov has been ranked at No 11.