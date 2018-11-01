Justin Langer calls ball-tampering an ‘international problem’

Australia coach Justin Langer has called ball-tampering an “international problem”, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

“My honest view is, it’s an international problem,” he said during an interview on Fox Cricket. “I can’t for a single second understand how we took sandpaper out on to the field, that doesn’t make any sense to me.

“What I do know is that the issue with people ball-tampering is something that’s going on internationally.”

Langer made the comments following former captain Steve Waugh’s arguments that the situation has gone as far as it did during Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2018.

“There have been captains in the past who have been done for tampering with the ball and the penalties have been very lenient so there was no penalty for doing something wrong and it was always going to get to the case where it got out of control,” Waugh had said.

Cricket Australia was termed “arrogant” and “controlling” while it was said the players lived in a “bubble” and had were obsessed with a win-at-all-costs approach instilled by the board.

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension over the ball tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket earlier this year.

Langer’s predecessor Darren Lehmann was forced to step down.