Javeria praises ICC for making the Women’s World T20 a standalone event

November 3, 2018

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Javeria Khan has praised the International Cricket Council for making the Women’s World Twenty20 a standalone tournament, ICC reported.

“It had to be done,” she said at a press conference. “When there are men’s matches, then the focus is kind of on the men’s matches.

“But now, as a women’s tournament, [the ICC] will give it full support, full priorities, full importance – like for the rules, the DRS system [which is being introduced for the first time for all matches of the tournament] and everything.”

Related: Pakistan to play South Africa in Women’s World T20 warm-up fixture

She said that girls were not opting for the sport as it was not being given much priority.

She added that more girls will come forward to play as they will have a future in women’s cricket.

 
 
 

