Javeria Khan makes it to ESPNCricinfo Women’s World T20 team

Pakistani skipper Javeria Khan has been picked in ESPNCricinfo’s Team of the Women World Twenty20.

Khan scored 136 runs in the tournament with an average of 45.33 and strike-rate of 130.76.

She was also picked the ICC’s Dream Team of the tournament as well.

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur was named the captain of the team. Her compatriots Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav also were also amongst the playing XI.

Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner of Australia were also picked in the team. Three English cricketers, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole and Kristie Gordon, were picked too.

Deandra Dottin was the only West Indies cricketer to make it to the team.

The players were picked by a panel of experts on the basis of their performances.