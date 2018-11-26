Javeria Khan makes it to ESPNCricinfo Women’s World T20 team

November 26, 2018

Pakistani skipper Javeria Khan has been picked in ESPNCricinfo’s Team of the Women World Twenty20.

Khan scored 136 runs in the tournament with an average of 45.33 and strike-rate of 130.76.

She was also picked the ICC’s Dream Team of the tournament as well.

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur was named the captain of the team. Her compatriots Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav also were also amongst the playing XI.

Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner of Australia were also picked in the team. Three English cricketers, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole and Kristie Gordon, were picked too.

Deandra Dottin was the only West Indies cricketer to make it to the team.

The players were picked by a panel of experts on the basis of their performances.

 
 
 

See Also

Yasir Shah becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 10 wickets in a day

November 26, 2018 8:52 pm

Yasir masterclass leaves New Zealand reeling in Dubai Test

November 26, 2018 6:30 pm

England whitewash Sri Lanka in Test series

November 26, 2018 5:32 pm

Bangladesh’s Mashrafe defends move to politics

November 26, 2018 3:49 pm

Twitter in an uproar over Babar Azam’s response to Zainab Abbas’s tweet

November 26, 2018 2:48 pm

Pakistan A hammer England Lions by 187 runs in first ODI

November 26, 2018 1:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.