James Anderson handed demerit point for ‘dissent’ at umpire’s decision

The International Cricket Council has handed a demerit point to English pacer James Anderson for showing dissent towards an umpire’s decision during the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka.

Anderson threw the ball on to the pitch after he was warned for running on the wicket during the 39th over of the Sri Lankan innings.

The English swing bowler was charged under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which reprimands players for “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

Related: James Anderson becomes first English bowler to top test rankings in 38 years

The bowler admitted to the offence and accepted the punishment proposed by referee Andy Pycroft.

Anderson was earlier reprimanded for snatching a cap when the umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave Virat Kohli not out in the Test match against India earlier this year.