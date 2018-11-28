Jahangir Tareen’s son wants to buy PSL’s sixth team

Ali Tareen, the son of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, wants to buy the sixth franchise of Pakistan Super League.

“I want to buy the team for the fourth edition of PSL,” Tareen told a TV channel, adding that he has already had two meetings with PCB officials in Lahore.

Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen’s father, is a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was disqualified for life by the Supreme Court for being ‘dishonest’ in December 2017. The sixth franchise was previously known as the Multan Sultans and it is up for sale now.

On November 10, the PCB had terminated a franchise agreement with Schon Properties after they failed to meet its financial obligations.

“I have completed the initial work for a tender for PSL 4,” Tareen added.