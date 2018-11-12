It was unprofessional of us to run on the pitch, says Javeria

Pakistan women’s team captain Javeria Khan said that it was unprofessional of her side to keep running on the pitch during their Women’s World Twenty20 fixture against India on Sunday.

India were awarded 10 extra runs after Pakistani players were repeatedly running down the track while taking runs.

“It was unprofessional on our part that after being warned, we were still in the danger area,” she said after the fixture. “This is an area we should look at, because it has not happened the first time, it’s [happened] in the past in the Sri Lanka series as well.

“We should seriously look into this because these are the things that cost you the game.”

Pakistan had scored 133/7 in their 20 overs with Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar scoring half centuries. The umpire warned the duo for repeatedly running down the pitch and were ultimately penalized them in the 18th over.

The second penalty for Pakistan came on the last ball of the innings. “It was a silly mistake. We shouldn’t do these things, we should learn from this,” Dar said.

She added, “Maybe if the 10 runs hadn’t been deducted from our total, it would have been a good game.”

The Irish side were also penalised five runs for running on the pitch during their fixture against Australia.