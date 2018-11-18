Islamabad to host Asian Futsal Championship 2018

November 18, 2018

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Ten nations are scheduled to take part in the Asian Futsal Championship 2018 in December, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The tournament will be played from December 13 to December 16 in Islamabad.

Shahid Farooq Malik, the vice-president of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, said that Nepal, Afghanistan, Turkey, India, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan have confirmed their participation for the tournament.

Related: Pakistan to host Asian Futsal Championship in December

He expressed his optimism that Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand will confirm their participation too.

Futsal is a variant of football that is played indoors on a hard court.

Instead of 11 players on a side, there are only five members in a single team.

 
 
 

See Also

Women’s World T20: India beat Australia to extend unbeaten streak

November 18, 2018 11:48 am

US State Department says no ‘final conclusion’ on Khashoggi’s death

November 18, 2018 9:06 am

Premier League set to use VAR from next season

November 17, 2018 7:20 pm

Salah snatches winner as Egypt edge Tunisia in Cup of Nations

November 17, 2018 5:09 pm

Neymar penalty helps Brazil beat Uruguay in friendly

November 17, 2018 4:11 pm

CIA concludes that Saudi crown prince ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

November 17, 2018 10:14 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.