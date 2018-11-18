Islamabad to host Asian Futsal Championship 2018

Ten nations are scheduled to take part in the Asian Futsal Championship 2018 in December, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The tournament will be played from December 13 to December 16 in Islamabad.

Shahid Farooq Malik, the vice-president of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, said that Nepal, Afghanistan, Turkey, India, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan have confirmed their participation for the tournament.

He expressed his optimism that Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand will confirm their participation too.

Futsal is a variant of football that is played indoors on a hard court.

Instead of 11 players on a side, there are only five members in a single team.