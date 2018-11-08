Is Hulk Hogan making a return to the WWE as a competitor?

November 8, 2018

WWE superstar Rusev has challenged Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a fight at Wrestlemania 35 next year.

He laid down the challenge after the veteran superstar tweeted about losing weight and returning to in-ring competition.

The Bulgarian superstar took to Twitter and replied that Hogan should “start with him”.

Hogan said that he will defeat him like other opponents before him.

It remains to be seen whether if the sports-entertainment company books the match. Judging by his physique, he may be seen in in-ring competition soon.

Hogan’s last match inside a WWE ring was against Randy Orton in Summerslam 2016, which he won.

He was last seen at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2018.

 
 
 

