Is Hulk Hogan making a return to the WWE as a competitor?

WWE superstar Rusev has challenged Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a fight at Wrestlemania 35 next year.

He laid down the challenge after the veteran superstar tweeted about losing weight and returning to in-ring competition.

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

The Bulgarian superstar took to Twitter and replied that Hogan should “start with him”.

I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay https://t.co/8rgET5Umin — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 5, 2018

Hogan said that he will defeat him like other opponents before him.

.@RusevBUL You are no different than all the other giants that have tried but at least after I defeat you I will have a new manager brother Crushamania. HH https://t.co/erFVTEGPl4 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 6, 2018

It remains to be seen whether if the sports-entertainment company books the match. Judging by his physique, he may be seen in in-ring competition soon.

Hogan’s last match inside a WWE ring was against Randy Orton in Summerslam 2016, which he won.

He was last seen at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2018.