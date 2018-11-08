Indian bowler’s unique action becomes the talk of the town

An Indian bowler’s unique style has become the talk of the town.

Shiva Singh of Uttar Pradesh does a 360-degree turn before bowling the delivery. This surprised everyone including the umpire Vinod Seshan who immediately signaled it to be a dead ball.

The Indian cricketer, while speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, said that he bowled in a similar manner during a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Kerala but was not reprimanded by the officials.

There are two laws according to which an umpire can call a ball dead.

Law No. 20.4.2.7 states that the ball is called dead when there is an instance of a deliberate attempt to distract under either of Laws 41.4 (Deliberate attempt to distract striker) or 41.5 (Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman).

“I use different variations in one-dayers and T20s so I thought of doing the same because the Bengal batsmen were developing a partnership,” Shiva said. “The umpires said dead ball, so I asked, “why are you calling it a dead ball?”

“I delivered this 360-degree ball against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, where it was fine. Batsman always goes for the reverse-sweep or the switch-hit against bowlers. But when bowlers do something like this it’s deemed a dead ball.”

UP went on to win the game by an innings over Bengal in three days with Shiva taking four wickets in the match.