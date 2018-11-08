Indian bowler’s unique action becomes the talk of the town

November 8, 2018

An Indian bowler’s unique style has become the talk of the town. 

Shiva Singh of Uttar Pradesh does a 360-degree turn before bowling the delivery. This surprised everyone including the umpire Vinod Seshan who immediately signaled it to be a dead ball.

The Indian cricketer, while speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, said that he bowled in a similar manner during a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Kerala but was not reprimanded by the officials.

There are two laws according to which an umpire can call a ball dead.

Law No. 20.4.2.7 states that the ball is called dead when there is an instance of a deliberate attempt to distract under either of Laws 41.4 (Deliberate attempt to distract striker) or 41.5 (Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman).

“I use different variations in one-dayers and T20s so I thought of doing the same because the Bengal batsmen were developing a partnership,” Shiva said. “The umpires said dead ball, so I asked, “why are you calling it a dead ball?”

Related: Cricketers who invented their own shots

“I delivered this 360-degree ball against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, where it was fine. Batsman always goes for the reverse-sweep or the switch-hit against bowlers. But when bowlers do something like this it’s deemed a dead ball.”

UP went on to win the game by an innings over Bengal in three days with Shiva taking four wickets in the match.

 
 
 

