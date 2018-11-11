India is the biggest market for bookies, says PCB chief

He made the statement while speaking to SAMAA TV on its programme Sports Action."It is the bookies who should be monitored the most," he said. "When I was the ICC president, I told the cricket boards to deal with them in a strict manner."Judging by the statements issued by India, I found that this was an impossible task."He claimed that every country and cricketing league has been affected by fixing."Corruption is the biggest threat to cricket," he said. Mani went on to say that Pakistan has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards corruption. He stressed that corrupt players should not be included in teams.The PCB chief claimed that cricket board's system was in "disarray" when he took over as its head. He added, "The system and governance has to be improved."He said there are over 900 employees in the PCB, which makes it the biggest cricket board in terms of workforce.Mani said that the board's audit report will be uploaded on the website. "We will not let anyone be unemployed," he added.The cricket board's chief said that the institution is answerable to all of its stakeholders.Mani, speaking on the disclosing the expense details of his predecessor, said that it was done under good governance."Najam Sethi has sent a legal notice to us but the truth will come out in the open," he added. He termed Sethi's allegations against him baseless.He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan knows cricket better than anyone. "The opinions of former cricketers are important when it comes to the sport," he said.The PCB chief went on to say that the report prepared by the four member Cricket Committee will be presented to the prime minister soon.He said that he has talked to Cricket Committee head Mohsin Khan regarding the controversy surrounding Sarfraz Ahmed."It is not up to the cricket committee to make selection decisions," he said adding, "The committee will look into those issues that are referred by me."

The PCB chief said that he will benefit from their recommendations. He claimed that the board is well aware of its limits.He announced that Ahmed will lead Pakistan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. "There was no time limit determined for his captaincy," he added.He added that he wanted the quality of the sport in Pakistan to improve. There should be a separate board for the Pakistan Super League affairs, he said. The PSL contracts were not awarded in a proper way to the players when the tournament kicked off. "An investigation should be launched regarding this matter."