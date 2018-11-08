India, Ireland and Windies win their Women’s World T20 warm-ups

The warm-up stage of the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 came to an end as India, Ireland and the West Indies won their respective matches on Wednesday.

India defeated England by 11 runs in Providence in the West Indies.

India scored 144/6 in their 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 62 while Jemimah Rodrigues made 21 runs. Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma contributed 18 runs with the bat each.

Heather Knight and Andrea Shrubsole grabbed two wickets each for England.

The former champions made 133/8 in 20 overs with Danielle Wyatt making 54 runs for the side. Lauren Winfield and Natalie Sciver scored 19 and 14 respectively.

Poonam Yadav grabbed three wickets while Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma finished with two wickets each. Ireland, who had to play a qualifying round to secure their place in the tournament, picked up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

The island nation was bowled out for 88 runs in 18.2 overs with Hasini Perera scoring 31 runs for the team.

Lara Maritz was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland as she finished with 3/1 in 1.2 overs. An unbeaten 50 by Clare Shillington took Ireland to victory.

Udeshika Prabodhani and Oshadi Ranasinghe picked up a wicket each for the Sri Lankans.

Defending champions West Indies defeated New Zealand by seven wickets.

New Zealand scored 122/9 in their 20 overs with Maddy Green scored 35 runs and Amy Satterthwaite contributing 28 runs with the bat.

Anisa Mohammed picked up for wickets for the Windies.

The side chased down a target of 123 runs in 18.1 overs. Hayley Matthews was the stand out player with 50 runs while Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor made 35 and 26 runs with the bat.

Anna Peterson and Lea Tahuhu picked up a wicket each in the match.

The tournament kicks off on November 9 as Pakistan play against Australia while New Zealand take on India and West Indies square off against Bangladesh.