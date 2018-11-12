India beat Windies in thriller to complete T20 series clean sweep

India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the third Twenty20 International in Chennai on Sunday.

West Indies, after electing to bat, made 181 on the loss of three wickets. Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer with 53 runs.

Darren Bravo scored 43 runs for the visitors.

Shimron Hetmeyer and Shai Hope made 26 and 24 runs respectively for the side.

Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two wickets for India.

India stuttered during the chase of 182 runs but Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant’s half centuries got the side home on the last ball of the game with six wickets in hand.

Dhawan was the stand out performer with the bat as he made 92 runs. Pant chipped in with his knock of 58 runs.

Keemo Paul took two wickets for the Windies.

India won the first game of the three match T20 series by five wickets and went on to clinch the series by winning the second game by 71 runs.

The hosts had whitewashed the visitors 2-0 in the Test series and went on to clinch the ODI series 3-1.