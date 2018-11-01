India beat West Indies in fifth ODI to clinch series

India overpowered West Indies in the fifth one-day international to win the five-match series 3-1.

West Indies were bowled out for 104 runs in 31.5 overs. Only three players managed to score in double figures.

Jason Holder scored 25 runs while Marlon Samuels and Rovman Powell scored 24 and 16 runs, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 4/34 in 9.5 overs and bowled a maiden as well. Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed grabbed two wickets as well.

India chased the target of 105 runs in 14.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century.

He made 63 runs from 56 deliveries with five boundaries and four sixes to his name. Skipper Virat Kohli made 33 runs for the team.

Oshane Thomas was the only wicket-taker for West Indies.

India won the first game by eight wickets and the second one-day ended in a tie. West Indies levelled the series after winning the third game by 43 runs. India made it 2-1 by winning the four ODI by 224 runs.