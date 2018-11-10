Imamul Haq’s scans return clear after taking a ball to the helmet

Pakistan batsman Imamul Haq’s scans returned clear after he was rushed to the hospital for precautionary tests following a blow to the helmet during the second ODI against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, reported ESPN Cric Info.

The PCB said Imam will remain under the team physio’s observation.

The opener was struck on the grille off the first ball of the 13th over from New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson when he was batting on 16 and retired hurt shortly after.

It was clear as soon as he was struck that he was in discomfort, with Imam dropping his bat and reaching for his helmet as he stumbled towards the floor. Moments later, he was lying down with his eyes closed, although he did not lose consciousness. During a lengthy examination by doctors on field, he continued to look dazed and unfocused even after getting back on his feet.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that Imam was conscious inside the ambulance while being driven to the hospital.

Imam had just returned to the side for this ODI series after a freak finger injury in the second Test against Australia last month.