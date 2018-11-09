Imamul Haq struck on helmet, taken to hospital

Pakistani opener Imamul Haq was taken to a hospital after a New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit him with a nasty bouncer during the second ODI at Abu Dhabi stadium.

Imamul Haq was struck at the top of his helmet.

The team’s doctor walked him out of the pitch after initially treating him on the ground. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The nature of the injury is yet to be known.