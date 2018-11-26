ICC wants women’s T20 in 2022 Commonwealth Games

The International Cricket Council announced that a bid has been made to include women’s Twenty20 cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

It is a joint bid of the ICC and the England Cricket Board (ECB).

“We would like cricket to lead the way in the Commonwealth in inspiring more young girls to take up sports regardless of their background or culture,” said ICC Chief Executive Richardson. “Creating a new partnership between women’s cricket and the Commonwealth Games demonstrates the commitment both organisations have to growing women’s sport and delivering greater equality, fairness and opportunity in sport across the Commonwealth.”

“There’s a saying that ‘you can’t be it if you can’t see it’ – imagine the impact of millions of young girls around the world watching women’s cricket in the Commonwealth Games and being empowered with the knowledge that they too can play cricket, represent their country and compete on a global stage.”

Australia captain Meg Lanning believes that having cricket in the Commonwealth Games “would be amazing”. She went on to say that women cricketers will get another tournament to look forward to.

If the bid is successful, it would mark the second time that cricket has been made a part of the Commonwealth Games. The men competed at the 1998 event, with South Africa claiming gold after defeating Australia.