Hong Kong’s Leo Au wins Balochistan International Squash League

Hong Kong’s Leo Au won the Balochistan International Squash League after defeating Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia in a riveting final on Wednesday.

Au held his nerve to secure a 3-2 win over Adnan in a nail-biting contest.

Earlier, the Hong Kong player had defeated Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob in the semifinal, while the Malaysian had upset Britain’s Declan James.

Au said that he was immensely pleased to come to Balochistan, and added that the province has a friendly atmosphere for holding sporting events.

The tournament began on November 3 and players from Britain, Mexico, Malaysia and Hong Kong took part in the event.

Prince Umar Ahmadzai, the chairperson of the Balochistan International Squash League, said that organising the tournament was a proud moment for them.

“Previously, only cricketing leagues were held in Pakistan but we have started to organise squash leagues in the country now,” he said.