Hockey World Cup 2018 to begin with star studded opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Hockey World Cup will be held on Tuesday in India’s Bhubaneswar city.

The tournament will feature star-studded performances by some of the renowned performers of India, including Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Dixit will perform at the event with 1000 artists.

Related: Pakistan team leaves for India to participate in the Hockey World Cup

However, there are some controversies surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s invitation to the ceremony. An extremist organization has threatened to throw ink at the Bollywood superstar for ‘tarnishing’ the history of Orissa in his film “Asoka” and gave an inaccurate depiction of Kalinga War.

The chief of the organization has demanded the Bollywood star to issue an apology.

More than 300 police officers will perform their duties in the opening ceremony. Seventy five police platoons have been deployed at the venue.

Moreover, the English side has refused to eat food cooked from a local five star hotel after suffering from upset stomach. Their food will be prepared from Hotel Smog instead.

Related: Pakistan qualify for 2018 men’s hockey world cup

It is to be mentioned that 16 teams are taking part in this year’s competition. They have been divided into four groups. The away sides were given a tour of Mukteshvara Temple upon their arrival to India.

Group A consists of Argentina, France, Spain and New Zealand whereas Australia, England, Ireland and China are placed in Pool B. Hosts India, Belgium, Canada and South Africa make up Group C. Group D comprises of Pakistan, Germany, Netherlands and Malaysia.

The tournament will officially get underway on November 28 with hosts India playing South Africa and Canada taking on Belgium.