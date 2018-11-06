Hockey federation seeks Rs82m funds ahead of World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has requested the prime minister for funds worth Rs82 million. The Hockey World Cup is starting from November 28 in India.PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad has written a letter to the interprovincial coordination ministry.“It is important for us to get the funds in seven days,” said Ahmad. Pakistan will get fined if it does not participate in the tournament, he added.Ahmad said that the prime minister should act soon to rescue the national game.The preparation for the hockey league will begin from Wednesday.Sixteen teams will be competing in the tournament. Pakistan’s group comprises Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Germany.A committee will be formed to investigate the controversy surrounding Coach Muhammad Saqlain and Head Coach Hassan Sardar, he said. The head coach and the coach had engaged in a heated war of words over Pakistan's abysmal performance against India in Oman. Pakistan lost the Asian Champions Trophy match 3-1.The federation has decided to replace Saqlain with former Olympian Tauqeer Dar, who will take up the post of assistant manager. Kaleem Khan will also be included in the team management. The official announcement will the soon, Ahmad remarked.Pakistan currently holds the 13position in the world rankings. The country has not won a World Cup since the last 24 years.