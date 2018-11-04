HBL beat Wapda to win Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup

Habib Bank Limited defeated Water and Power Development Authority by 62 runs to win the Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup 2018-2019 in Lahore on Sunday.

Wapda team won the toss and chose to field in the final.

HBL made 291/7 in their 50 overs as Zohaib Khan and Rameez Aziz scored half-centuries for the team.

Khan played an unbeaten inning of 68 runs, which included eight fours and two sixes. Aziz scored 55 runs with the help of three fours.

Umar Akmal chipped in with his 49-run knock whereas Imran Farhat made 40 runs for the team.

Arshad Iqbal picked up two wickets for the Wapda side while Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Khalid Usman, and Zulfiqar Babar picked up a wicket each.

Wapda were dismissed for 229 runs in 44.4 overs.

Skipper Salman Butt was the top scorer with 56 runs, while Rafatullah Mohmand contributed with 51 runs. Mohammad Akhlaq and Ayaz Tasawwar made 30 and 20 runs, respectively.

Amad Butt picked up three wickets for HBL, while Khurram Shehzad and Agha Salman grabbed two wickets each. Zohaib Khan and Umar Gul also dismissed one batsman each.

Zohaib Khan was named the Player of the Match.