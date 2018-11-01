Hafeez praises New Zealand’s performance in first Twenty20

Pakistani all rounder Mohammad Hafeez praised New Zealand’s performance in the first Twenty20 International.

Pakistan clinch a nervous two-run win over New Zealand in the first game of the series. Hafeez was the top scorer for Pakistan with 45 runs.

“New Zealand always brings something new in this format and surprises you,” he said. “They were excellent on the field and took some really outstanding catches.”

“We have another game coming up on Friday and I believe it’s going to be another tough game.” The batsman said that the green shirts need to work hard and focus on all the areas to win the series.

He admitted that Pakistan’s momentum helped them win the match. “We have been successful in the shortest format of the game and that has provided the players the confidence at the moment,” he said.

He said that every player is keen to prove their mettle.

Hafeez said, “All of us want to cash these moments and I believe if we keep winning these tight matches, our confidence will rise.”