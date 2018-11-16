Guess who’s India’s leading T20I run-scorer? Hint, it’s not Kohli or Sharma

Mithali Raj has overtaken Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to become India’s leading Twenty20 International run scorer.

She achieved this milestone during the Women’s World Twenty20 fixture against Ireland in Guyana.

She has scored 2,283 runs for her country in the shortest format of the game.

Sharma is second on the list with 2,207 runs while Kohli has made 2,102 runs for his country and is third.

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fourth on the list with 1,827 T20 runs to her name.

Suresh Raina has scored 1,605 runs while MS Dhoni has made 1,487 runs in his T20I career.

Raj is currently in dominant form as she has struck two match-winning half centuries in the ongoing Women’s World T20 event.