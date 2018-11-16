Former WWE superstar offloaded from flight for vaping

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore was offloaded from a flight for vaping inside the aircraft, Comicbook has reported.

Other passengers reported that he was vaping during the flight and ignored the warnings given to him by the crew of Delta Airlines. He was eventually offloaded.

The former WWE superstar, who was known as a tag team partner with Big Cass, was traveling to Los Angeles from New York when the incident took place.

Delta Airlines refused to board him on another aircraft. Amore was released from the sports-entertainment company following allegations of sexual harassment.

He was the WWE Cruiserweight Champion when he was shown the door.

The superstar is now a musician and performs by the name of Real1.