Former WWE superstar injures fan during scuffle

November 22, 2018

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore injured a fan while being evicted from the Staples Centre during the Survivor Series pay-per-view in Los Angeles, Big Gold Belt reported.

Amore attended the WWE event but was kicked out of the event for creating a scene and disturbing the audience.

However, an unfortunate incident unfolded as he bumped into a woman who fell down and injured her arm.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the injured fan was escorted outside the building for medical attention.

Amore claimed that he was evicted from the building because he was vaping.

He was offloaded from a flight for vaping inside the aircraft earlier in the month. He was traveling to Los Angeles from New York when the incident took place.

The superstar is now a musician and performs by the name of Real1.

 
 
 

