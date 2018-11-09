Former hockey player Malik Nasir Khan passes away

Former Pakistani hockey player Malik Nasir Khan passed away at the age of 59 on Thursday evening.

Khan, born in 1959 in Bannu to a political family, represented Pakistan in the Junior Olympics and played a key role in Pakistani’s victory in the 1979 edition of the Junior Hockey World Cup. He was given the title of ‘Golden Stick’ for his brilliant performance.

He excelled in tennis and squash as well.

Khan has served as the sports minister of Sindh. He became an MNA in 1997 and served as the parliamentary secretary for sports and tourism.

He completed his matriculation from Lahore’s Aitchison College and acquired his FSc degree from Edwards College in Peshawar. Khan completed his law education from Peshawar Law College.

The deceased lawmaker started his political career by taking part in the country’s first local bodies election and was elected general secretary. He went on to become MPA in 1988 and 1993, after winning elections on the ticket of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.