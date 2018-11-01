Former cricketer hopes Imran Khan will help restore Pak-India Test cricket ties

Former Indian cricket Farokh Engineer has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to use his political influence to restore the Test match links between Pakistan and India.

“Imran Khan, he is the prime minister now. Hopefully India and Pakistan will start dialogue,” Engineer said at an event in London. “They should be playing Test cricket against each other because it will do Pakistan cricket and their economy a world of good.

“But you hear about border skirmishes and this and that. They’ve got to have dialogue.”

He said that he would love Pakistan to play India or vice versa but questioned whether the political leaders would be convinced.

“Basically we are the same people. Both countries have extremely talented cricketers and I, for one, would love to see that happen but unfortunately the brakes are on,” he said. The two sides have not played a Test match since 2007. The game had ended in a draw.

Cricketing ties between the two Asian sides have been hampered by political tensions. They are only play against each other in multi-nation events.