Federer downs Anderson to reach ATP Finals London semifinals

November 16, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ATP World Tour/Twitter

Roger Federer of Switzerland qualified for the semifinals of ATP Finals in London after beating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Thursday.

He won the group stage fixture 6-4, 6-3.

The Swiss broke the South African on the seventh game of the first set as the latter double-faulted.

Federer lost his serve in the game but made a comeback by breaking Anderson in the very next game. He defended three break points 5-4 in the second set which delighted fans who were watching the game at O2 Arena.

Federer won the match after an one hour and 16 minutes.

He started his ATP Finals London campaign on a losing note as he was beaten by Kei Nishikori. He made a comeback with successive wins over Dominic Thiem and Kevin Anderson.

 
 
 

