Father of gold medallist female powerlifter secures bronze in indoor rowing competition

Mohammad Shahzad, the father of gold medallist Pakistani female powerlifter Rabia Shahzad, won a bronze medal in an Indoor Rowing competition on Monday.

He took the third position after completing the 2000-metre track in 07:08.8 minutes.

Brad Jackson took the gold medal with his time of 06:47.4 minutes and Lindsay Jordison clinched the silver medal after completing the race in 06:58.6 minutes.

The competition is a part of the ongoing Pan Pacific Masters Games 2018 in Australia’s Gold Coast.

Rabia clinched a gold medal in the 2018 Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship in Australia. She had won a silver medal in the Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships in Dubai, earlier this year.