English women cricketers play ‘one tip out’ in their dressing room after rain interrupts match

English women cricketers were seen playing cricket in their dressing room after rain interrupted their Women’s World Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The cricketers were seen playing “one-tip out” with a tennis ball.

Lots of 🌧 about but we’re still finding a way to play cricket #WT20 pic.twitter.com/gFuTe0KSS7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2018

England’s Women World Twenty20 fixture against Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams got one point each.

ESPN Cricinfo reported that the International Cricket Council is considering moving the fixtures at St Lucia to Antigua due to the wet weather forecast for the upcoming few days.

England will play against Bangladesh in St Lucia on November 12.