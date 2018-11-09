England trounce Sri Lanka in Galle Test

November 9, 2018

England defeated Sri Lanka by 211 runs in the first Test at Galle on Friday.

The visitors, batting first, made 342 in their first innings with Ben Foakes scoring 107 runs, while Sam Curran and Keaton Jennings made 48 and 46 runs, respectively.

Thisara Perera picked up five wickets in the innings.

The hosts were dismissed at 203 in the first innings. Angelo Mathews was the top scorer with 52 runs.

Moeen Ali grabbed four wickets for England.

England declared their second innings on 322/6 with Keaton Jennings unbeaten at 146, while Ben Stokes scored 62 runs.

Thisara Perera and Rangana Herath, who was playing his final international fixture, took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 462 runs, were bowled out for 250. Angelo Mathews made 53 runs, while Kusal Mendis chipped in with his knock of 45 runs.

Moeen Ali grabbed four wickets, while Jack Leach took three wickets.

Ben Foakes was named the Player of the Match.

England leads the three-match series 1-0. The second Test will be played in Kandy on November 14.

 
 
 

