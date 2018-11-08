England to win 2019 Cricket World Cup: poll

November 8, 2018

Majority of the subscribers of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 newsletter believe that hosts England will emerge world champions in the next year’s competition.

The three-lions received 41.23% of the votes followed by 1992-winners Pakistan which bagged 25.37% of the votes.

Two-time winners India got 21.19% of the votes, while defending champions Australia received 3.86% votes. South Africa secured 3.44% votes in the poll, followed by New Zealand with 1.67%.

Former two-time champions West Indies got 1.46 % of the votes, while Bangladesh secured 0.73% of the votes.

Afghanistan and former winners Sri Lanka both got 0.52% votes.

Related: Pakistan to begin World Cup 2019 bid against West Indies

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will kick off on May 30 with England taking on South Africa at The Oval. The final will be played on July 14 at Lord’s.

 
 
 

See Also

Mohammad Hafeez bids farewell to Peshawar Zalmi

November 8, 2018 4:19 pm

Air pollution is making it hard for the residents of Bahawalpur to breathe

November 8, 2018 3:24 pm

James Anderson handed demerit point for ‘dissent’ at umpire’s decision

November 8, 2018 3:17 pm

Pakistan will have to pay the price for not having enough money to go to the Hockey World Cup

November 8, 2018 1:59 pm

Virat Kohli has a message for Indians: If you like foreign cricketers, leave the country

November 8, 2018 11:58 am

Sarfraz criticises Taylor for raising ‘objections’ to Hafeez’s bowling action

November 8, 2018 11:53 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.