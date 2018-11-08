England to win 2019 Cricket World Cup: poll

Majority of the subscribers of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 newsletter believe that hosts England will emerge world champions in the next year’s competition.

The three-lions received 41.23% of the votes followed by 1992-winners Pakistan which bagged 25.37% of the votes.

Two-time winners India got 21.19% of the votes, while defending champions Australia received 3.86% votes. South Africa secured 3.44% votes in the poll, followed by New Zealand with 1.67%.

We asked subscribers to the #CWC19 newsletter who they thought would win the World Cup… Do you agree with them? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uXSoioRlBz — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 6, 2018

Former two-time champions West Indies got 1.46 % of the votes, while Bangladesh secured 0.73% of the votes.

Afghanistan and former winners Sri Lanka both got 0.52% votes.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will kick off on May 30 with England taking on South Africa at The Oval. The final will be played on July 14 at Lord’s.