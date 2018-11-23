England thrash India to reach Women’s World T20 final

England trounced India by eight wickets in North Sound to qualify for the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 final.

India were dismissed for 112 runs in 19.3 overs with Smriti Mandhana scored 34 runs off 23 deliveries with five boundaries and a six to her name.

Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with her knock of 26 runs while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made 16 runs for her side.

Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with the figures of 3/9 in two overs.

England lost two quick wickets but half centuries by Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver helped the 50-over World Cup champions home in 17.1 overs.

Jones made 53 runs for her side while Sciver scored 52 runs for the team.

Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav took a wicket each.

Amy Jones was named Player of the Match for her half century.

England will meet Australia in the final of the multi nation event.