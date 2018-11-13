England, South Africa register wins in Women’s World T20

England and South Africa won their respective Women’s World Twenty20 2018 fixtures on Tuesday.

England defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets under the duckworth-lewis method in Gros Islet.

Bangladesh, batting first, scored 76/9 in their 20 overs with Ayasha Rahman scoring 39 runs for the team.

Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed made 12 and 10 runs respectively for the side.

Kristie Gordon was the pick of the bowlers for England as she finished with the figures of 3/16 in four overs with a maiden to her name.

Rain once again interrupted play on the island, like the first game at Gros Islet, and the target was revised to 64 runs from 16 overs.

The former world champions chased down the target in 9.3 overs with Amy Jones scoring 28 runs.

Natalie Sciver chipped in with her knock of 23 runs while skipper Heather Knight made 11 runs.

Salma Khatun grabbed two wickets. South Africa trounced Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second match of the day.

Sri Lanka made 99/8 in their 20 overs with Shashikala Siriwardene scoring 21 runs for the team.

Dilani Manodara and Nilakshi de Silva made 20 and 10 runs respectively.

Shabnam Ismail finished with the figures of 3/10 in her four overs.

The Proteas chased down the target of 100 runs in 18.3 overs with Marizanne Kapp scoring 38 runs for the side.

Skipper Dane van Niekerk made 33 runs for her side and Mignon du Preez made run-a-ball 16 runs for the team.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Sripali Weerakkody and Shashikala Siriwardene took a wicket each for the Sri Lankan team.