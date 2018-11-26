Yasir masterclass leaves New Zealand reeling in Dubai Test

Yasir Shah became the first Pakistani bowler to take 10 wickets in a single day as New Zealand were 131/2 at stumps on the third day of the Dubai Test on Monday.

Ross Taylor is batting at 49 runs while Tom Latham is not out at 44 runs.

The day belonged to Yasir Shah who rattled the Kiwis batting order.

New Zealand started the third day at 24/0 and were dismissed for 90 runs. Jeet Raval was the top scorer with 31 runs while skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham made 28 and 22 runs for the side.

Six Kiwi batsman were dismissed without troubling the scorers.

Shah finished with figures of 8/41 in 12.3 overs.

Pakistan enforced a follow on in the match.

New Zealand lost its first wicket with 10 runs on the board as Jeet Raval was stumped by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed from Yasir Shah’s bowling after scoring two runs.

Kane Williamson became Shah’s 10th victim of the day as he was stumped by Ahmed after contributing 30 runs.

New Zealand need another 197 runs to avoid a series defeat.

The Blackcaps lead the three match Test series by 1-0. They won at Abu Dhabi by a close margin four runs.