Dubai Test: Yasir brings Pakistan closer to series leveling win

November 27, 2018

 

New Zealand were 297/7 at tea on the fourth day of the Dubai Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Blackcaps, fighting to avoid an innings defeat, started the second session at 222/4 with Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling batting at 31 and 16 runs respectively.

However, they lost three wickets in the session.

Related: Yasir masterclass leaves New Zealand reeling in Dubai Test

New Zealand slumped to 255/5 as BJ Watling was trapped leg before by Yasir Shah after scoring 27 runs.

The sixth wicket came for Pakistan as Colin de Grandhomme was bowled by Hasan Ali after contributing 14 runs with the bat.

Ish Sodhi bowled by Yasir Shah after scoring just four runs.

 

 
 
 

