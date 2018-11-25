Dubai Test: Pakistan 274/4 at lunch against New Zealand at day two

Pakistan were 274/4 at lunch on the second day of the Dubai Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan started the second day at 207/4 with Haris Sohail batting at 81 runs while Babar Azam playing at 14 runs.

Sohail has made 110 runs while Azam is batting at 52 runs for the side.

Sohail reached his century from 309 balls after 11 boundaries. Azam scored his 50 in 104 balls after hitting five boundaries and a six.

Related: Azhar, Haris lift Pakistan after openers fail in Dubai Test

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.

The side were reeling at 25/2 with openers Imamul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez getting caught by Tom Latham from the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme after scoring nine runs each.

Azhar Ali and Sohail’s half centuries helped Pakistan recover in the innings.

Related: New Zealand beat Pakistan in Abu Dhabi thriller

The duo scored a 126 run stand on the third wicket as Ali was run out after scoring 81 runs from 187 balls with seven fours and a maximum to his name.

Pakistan slumped to 174/4 as Asad Shafiq was caught by Neil Wagner from the bowling of Ajaz Patel after contributing 12 runs with the bat.

New Zealand have a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

The Blackcaps won the first Test at Abu Dhabi in a thrilling fashion. The side defended a 176-run target as they bowled out the Pakistan side for 171, winning the game by four runs.