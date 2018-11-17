Du Plessis says the T20 World Cup will be his last

November 17, 2018

Photo: AFP

South African captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years’ time will be his last.

The 34-year-old, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside.

“The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I’m really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me,” he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

Related: Australia beat South Africa to level ODI series

Du Plessis, who is skipper across all three formats, made his T20 debut in 2012 and has played 41 times, scoring 1,237 runs at an average of 35.34.

The 2020 World Cup takes place between October 18 and November 15 across eight Australian cities.

 
 
 

