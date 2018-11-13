Djokovic picks up straight set win over Isner in ATP Finals London

November 13, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ATP World Tour/Twitter

Novak Djokovic of Serbia continued his dominant form as he picked up a 6-4 6-3 victory over America’s John Isner in their group stage match of the ATP Finals in London on Tuesday, BBC reported.

Isner’s serve was broken in the fifth game of the first set and seventh game of the second set. The Serbian clinched the victory on Isner’s serve after hitting a cross-court backhand.

The path for Djokovic’s sixth tournament triumph seems ever clearer after Roger Federer’s shocking defeat to Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic dominated the proceedings throughout the game which was anticipated as a nail-biting prospect.

Isner is known for his big serves and  holding his nerve during tie breaks but it was the current Wimbledon champion who piled pressure on him  with a break point opening game of the match.

However, Djokovic missed his opportunity and squandered another chance in the third game. He finally got the better of Isner’s serve in the fifth game as he broke after hitting a baseline return.

Djokovic showed he can serve just as well as Isner as he won six of his service games to love to not give a chance of a breakthrough to Isner.

The Serb’s first break in the second set came when Isner hit a forehand into the net in the seventh game and then set up three match points on Isner’s next service game.

The World No 1 took the victory on the third one with a fantastic backhand cross-court winner after a match time of an hour and 13 minutes.

 
 
 

