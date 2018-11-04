Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller

November 4, 2018

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a thrilling semifinal of the Paris Masters on Saturday.

The Serb won the first set by 6-7 in a tie-break.

Federer made a comeback and won the second set by 7-5.

The third set also went into a tie-breaker, and it was Djokovic who prevailed over Federer by 7-6.

Djokovic said that it was one of his best matches against Federer.

“We’ve had epic matches throughout our rivalry but this one definitely ranks as one of the best matches we played. High-quality tennis,” he told reporters after the match.

Federer is aiming to become the second man after Jimmy Connors to win 100 professional tour titles following his 99th title win in Basel.

 
 
 

