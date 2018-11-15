Disgraced Australian stars Smith, Warner to return for IPL 2019

November 15, 2018

Former Australia captain Steve Smith breaks down in tears at an emotional press conference at Sydney airport after returning in disgrace from South Africa. AFP photo

Disgraced Australian stars Steve Smith and David Warner will make a comeback in next year’s Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, their franchises announced Thursday.

Both Smith and Warner were barred from participating in the lucrative league this season after their involvement in a ball tampering scandal.

Rajasthan Royals named Smith in their squad and Warner stayed with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the 12th IPL officially kicked off with the announcement of player retention from all franchises.

The duo are serving one-year international bans but recently padded up for club cricket in Australia.

Warner, who had led Sunrisers to victory in IPL 2016 edition, and Smith, captain of Royals, were suspended just ahead of the 2018 edition by the league’s governing council.

Royals and Sunrisers have not named their captains for the upcoming season.

Apart from Smith, Royals also retained their England stars in Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi.

Overseas stars to join Smith in Sunrisers include Australia paceman Billy Stanlake, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh and Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

 
 
 

See Also

Watch: Ministers carry the coffin of martyred Peshawar SP Tahir Dawar

November 15, 2018 5:33 pm

A cross-border mystery: Timeline of SP Tahir Khan Dawar’s murder

November 15, 2018 5:32 pm

Diplomatic crisis emerges amid questions on how SP Tahir Dawar’s body ended up in Afghanistan

November 15, 2018 5:00 pm

Mysterious lung condition forces Australian bowler into retirement

November 15, 2018 11:50 am

Sri Lanka, Windies register easy wins in Women’s World T20

November 15, 2018 11:19 am

Red Cross to hand over Peshawar SSP’s body to Pakistan at Torkham

November 14, 2018 3:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.