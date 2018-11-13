Dhaka Test: Taijul’s five-fer restricts Zimbabwe to 304

Zimbabwe were dismissed for 304 runs in first innings on the third day of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The visitors started the third day’s proceedings on 25/1 with Brian Chari and Donald Tiripano at the crease.

Brendan Taylor was the stand out performer with the bat for Zimbabwe as he made 110 runs from 194 deliveries which included 10 boundaries.

PJ Moor scored 83 runs with the help of 12 boundaries and a maximum. Brian Chari struck six fours and two sixes to contribute 53 runs with the bat.

Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowler as he finished with 5/107 in 40.3 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also got three wickets.

The hosts lead by 218 runs. The decision of enforcing the follow or not has not been taken.

Zimbabwe lead the two match series by 1-0. They won the first game by a big margin of 151 runs.